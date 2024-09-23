A state senator has thwarted a GOP effort to lock down all of Nebraska’s electoral votes for Trump

A Republican effort to lock down all of Nebraska’s electoral votes for former President Donald Trump appears doomed because one state lawmaker won’t give backers his crucial support. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said in a statement Monday that he still opposes awarding Nebraska’s five electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis, like 48 other states do. McDonnell’s position means fellow Republicans don’t have the two-thirds majority they’d need in Nebraska’s Legislature to make the change now. Nebraska gives two votes to the statewide winner but one to the winner of each congressional district. That puts the 2nd District in the Omaha area in play.

