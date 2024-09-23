Boeing makes a ‘best and final offer’ to striking union workers

Boeing is making what it calls a “best and final offer” to striking union machinists. The proposed contract put out on Monday includes bigger raises and larger bonuses than the offer that union members overwhelmingly rejected this month. About 33,000 Boeing workers began their strike over pay and pensions more than a week ago. Boeing says the new offer is contingent on workers ratifying it by late Friday night. Boeing says it would raise pay by 30% over four years, up from 25% in the contract that workers rejected just before going on strike on Sept. 13.

