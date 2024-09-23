Capsule carrying 2 Russians and 1 American heads to Earth from space station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian space capsule has undocked from the International Space Station to take three astronauts back to Earth, two of them completing a record-long stay on the orbiting laboratory. The capsule carrying Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and American Tracy Dyson is expected to land in the vast Kazakhstan steppe about 3 1/2 hours after the undocking. Kononenko and Chub blasted off for the space station on Sept. 15, 2023, and on Friday set the record for the longest continuous mission on the ISS. Dyson, in her third mission into outer space, spent six months aboard.

