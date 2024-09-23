Kentucky’s Supreme Court will soon have a woman at its helm for the first time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For the first time, Kentucky’s Supreme Court will have a woman at its helm. Justices on Monday selected Debra Hembree Lambert to serve as the next chief justice. Court officials say that Lambert will serve a four-year term as chief justice beginning Jan. 6. Lambert is currently the deputy chief justice and will succeed Laurance VanMeter as chief justice. VanMeter opted not to seek reelection this year. Lambert says she’s most proud of being a “small-town kid” from eastern Kentucky. She has more than 17 years of experience on the bench, including as a judge in family court and on the state Court of Appeals.

