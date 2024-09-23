Prosecutors and victim’s family call for the release of a Minnesota man convicted of murder in 2009

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota attorney general, the local prosecutor and family of the victim want a Minnesota man’s murder conviction to be vacated. Jurors in 2009 found Edgar Barrientos-Quintana guilty of killing 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson in a drive-by shooting. But members of the attorney general’s Conviction Review Unit say they believe Barrientos-Quintana is innocent following a three-year investigation of the case. The Hennepin County attorney agrees. Mickelson’s sister on Monday said she’d rather have no conviction than the wrong conviction. Minneapolis police are defending Barrientos-Quintana’s conviction. Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara says he’s confident in the original police investigation.

