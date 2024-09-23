The boyfriend of a Navajo woman is set to be sentenced in her killing
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose killing highlighted calls to end an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women in North America was set to be sentenced for his murder conviction in the case. Tre C. James was expected in court for sentencing Monday afternoon. He was convicted last fall of first-degree murder in federal court in Phoenix in the fatal shooting of Jamie Yazzie. Yazzie was 32 and the mother of three sons when she went missing in the summer of 2019 from her community on the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona. Her remains were found in November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation.