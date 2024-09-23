What we know about the investigations surrounding New York City’s mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly a year after FBI agents seized his phones, New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces an expanding constellation of federal inquiries involving his administration. In recent weeks the investigations have produced a drumbeat of subpoenas, raids and whiplash-inducing developments for the first-term Democrat. Federal investigators have visited more than a dozen members of his administration, taking devices from the police commissioner, the head of the public schools and other trusted confidantes both in and out of City Hall. At least one high-ranking mayoral aide received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury. A former police captain, Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing and adamantly denies any knowledge of criminal activity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.