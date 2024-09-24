China says it will investigate fashion firm PVH for suspected boycott of Xinjiang products

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry says it will investigate the fashion company PVH, which owns brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, for suspected violations of trade rules. The ministry said Thursday in statements posted online that it would investigate the company’s suspected boycott of products from the far western Xinjiang region, where China’s ruling Communist Party is accused of holding members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in detention camps. Washington has blocked some imports from Xinjiang, while Beijing has protested against such moves. PVH says in a statement on its website that it complies with laws and regulations wherever it does business, “including with respect to U.S. government policy regarding the Xinjiang” region.

