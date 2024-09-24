Several people are detained in Switzerland in connection with suspected death in a ‘suicide capsule’

GENEVA (AP) — Police in northern Switzerland say several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a new “suicide capsule.” The “Sarco” suicide capsule, which has never been used before, is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber. The person is then supposed to fall asleep and die by suffocation in a few minutes.

