North Korea has enough uranium to build a ‘double-digit’ number of bombs, Seoul’s spy agency says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has likely enriched enough uranium to build a “double-digit” number of bombs and is making progress in its efforts to develop more powerful and accurate missiles targeting rival South Korea. That’s according to what Seoul’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday. The closed-door parliamentary briefing by the National Intelligence Service came after North Korea offered a rare glimpse into a secretive facility to produce weapons-grade uranium earlier this month. The South Korean agency assessed that Kim’s disclosure of the facility was likely a statement of defiance toward Washington ahead of the U.S. presidential election and meant to domestically showcase his military accomplishments amid deepening economic struggles.

