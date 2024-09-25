Putin says a nuclear nation supporting an attack on Russia can be considered an aggressor

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a nuclear power supporting another country’s attack on Russia will be considered a participant in aggression. Speaking during Wednesday’s meeting of Russia’s Security Council that considered changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, Putin announced that a revised version of the document says that an attack against Russia by a non-nuclear power with support of a nuclear power will be seen as their “joint attack on the Russian Federation.” Putin didn’t specify whether Russia could respond to such an attack with nuclear weapons.

