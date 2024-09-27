Facing a possible strike at US ports, Biden administration urges operators to negotiate with unions
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Biden administration officials met with port operators ahead of a possible strike at East and Gulf coast ports, with a union contract set to expire late Monday. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and Lael Brainard, director of White House National Economic Council, told ports officials that they should be at the table with the union and negotiating. That’s according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private meeting.