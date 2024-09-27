Wisconsin city’s mailing of duplicate absentee ballots raises confusion, questions over elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — When the elections clerk in Wisconsin’s heavily Democratic capital city of Madison announced on Monday that duplicate absentee ballots had mistakenly been sent to around 2,000 voters, it ignited concerns about election integrity from a Republican congressman and others on the right. Madison is in the heart of liberal Dane County, where more than 75% of voters — more than 260,000 people — voted for Biden in 2020. Because of Madison’s heavy Democratic tilt, any question about election integrity draws intense scrutiny from Republicans. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is calling for an investigation, while Democrats accuse him of sowing distrust in elections.

