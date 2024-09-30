Major League Baseball scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is going back to using primary team uniforms for the All-Star Game, scrapping criticized special jerseys used for the past four years. Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. Players from the All-Star host team league wear their home uniforms and the other All-Star team’s players wear their road jerseys. When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that were maligned by traditionalists.

