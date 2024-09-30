Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who authorities say spent 12 hours camped outside Donald Trump’s golf course before Secret Service spotted him with a rifle has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including attempted assassination. Ryan Wesley Routh appeared briefly in the federal court in West Palm Beach days after a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment stemming from the second attempt on Trump’s life since July. Routh entered the courtroom handcuffed in a tan jumpsuit and waved his hands in at reporters gathered to watch the proceedings. His lawyers declined to comment after the hearing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.