Germany arrests woman who allegedly passed airport details to suspected spy for China

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Chinese national accused of passing information on a major air freight hub to a man who is suspected of spying for China. Federal prosecutors said the woman was arrested in Leipzig on Monday. She is suspected of espionage for a Chinese intelligence service. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the suspect works for a company that provides logistical services at sites including the Leipzig/Halle Airport. They alleged that she repeatedly passed information on flights, freight and passengers at the airport to Jian Guo — a German national who was an aide to far-right European Parliament lawmaker Maximilian Krah and was arrested in April.

