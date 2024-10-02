How Trump credits an immigration chart for saving his life — and what the chart is missing

Donald Trump has developed a unique fondness for a data chart that shows the stark contrast of the U.S.-Mexico border crossings between his and President Joe Biden’s administrations. The chart has annotations of claims with no evidence and incorrectly identifies when he left office. The former president narrowly dodged an assassin’s bullet by turning his head to glance at the immigration graphic during a Pennsylvania rally in July. The graphic has turned into a recurring prop that helps the GOP presidential nominee connect an iconic moment from his 2024 campaign to what has been his signature issue since he launched his first successful presidential bid.

