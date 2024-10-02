Man who was mad about Chinese spy balloon is convicted of threatening former Speaker McCarthy

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been convicted of threatening to assault former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Prosecutors say 45-year-old Richard Rogers made the threat during a series of more than 100 calls to the Republican lawmaker’s office in February 2023. He was upset that the government had not shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was spotted floating over Montana. The 12-person jury also convicted Rogers on two counts of making harassing telephone calls to the FBI and McCarthy’s office. The federal jury rejected Rogers’ claim that his actions were protected free speech. Threats against U.S. lawmakers and other public officials have climbed sharply in recent years.

