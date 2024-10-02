Shock of deadly floods is a reminder of Appalachia’s risk from violent storms in a warming climate

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene dumped heavy rain on a mountainous region hundreds of miles away from the coast. Some residents who live in the Appalachian Mountains were surprised they faced such a severe threat from flooding — and climate change is making that threat worse. The landscape adds to the problem. Water runs down steep slopes into narrow, populated valleys. Some experts say federal flood maps underestimate flood risk in the region. The floods have killed dozens in North Carolina, breaking apart roads and destroying critical infrastructure.

