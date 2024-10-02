Tropical Storm Leslie forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Leslie has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm system was not yet deemed a threat to land. The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm was located 490 miles southwest of the southernmost tip of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

