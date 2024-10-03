Twin babies who died alongside their mother in Georgia are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims
Associated Press
Month-old twin boys are the youngest known victims of Hurricane Helene. The twins died alongside their mother when a large tree fell through the roof of their home in Thomson, Georgia, last week. The woman’s father, Obie Lee Williams, said one of his sons went to check on the mother and her babies after the storm and found all three dead. Williams is devastated that he will never have the chance to meet his grandsons in person. The death toll from Helene reached 200 on Thursday. Other young victims include a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy from nearby Washington County, Georgia.