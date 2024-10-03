Two California dairy workers were infected with bird flu, latest human cases in US
AP Health Writer
Two dairy workers in California were infected with bird flu, the 15th and 16th human cases detected in the U.S. this year. The new cases confirmed Thursday were found in dairy workers who had contact with cattle on separate farms in California’s Central Valley. More than 50 dairy herds have been infected with H5N1 bird flu in that state since August. The workers both developed mild symptoms of eye redness. More than 250 dairy herds in 14 states have tested positive for the virus since March.