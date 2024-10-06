Over 6,000 people in Haiti leave their homes after gang attack killed dozens

SAINT-MARC, Haiti (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency says nearly 6,300 people have fled their homes in the aftermath of an attack in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members that killed at least 70 people. Nearly 90% of the displaced are staying with relatives in host families, while 12% have found refuge in other sites including a school, the International Organization for Migration said in a report. The attack in Pont-Sondé happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, and many left in the middle of the night. Bodies lay strewn on the streets of Pont-Sondé following the attack in the Artibonite region, many of them killed by a shot to the head.

