Robert Coover, innovative author and teacher, dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Experimental author Robert Coover has died at age 92. Coover was a rule-defying fiction writer and educator who advocated for new approaches to literature through such works as “The Babysitter” and “The Public Burning” and through his decades on the faculty of Brown University. His trademarks included macabre humor, graphic sex, broad takes on everything from baseball to small towns and an encyclopedic range of cultural references.

