A woman goes on trial in Sweden for war crimes over allegedly abusing Yazidis in Syria

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 52-year-old woman associated with the Islamic State group has gone on trial in Sweden on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Yazidi women and children in Syria. Lina Laina Ishaq, who is a Swedish citizen, is accused of committing the crimes during the period from August 2014 to December 2016 in the Syrian city of Raqqa, at the time the seat of the militant group’s self-proclaimed caliphate. The trial marks the first time that IS attacks against the Yazidis, one of Iraq’s oldest religious minorities, are being tried in Sweden. The hearings started on Monday and are expected to last about two months.

