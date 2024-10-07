Intelligence officials say US adversaries are targeting congressional races with disinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia, China and Cuba are seeking to meddle with specific U.S. House and Senate races this election year. While much of the attention on foreign disinformation focuses on its impact on the presidential race, America’s adversaries want to exert influence over races that they think are critical to their own national interests. For Russia, that means trying to undermine congressional candidates that support help for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Cuba, meanwhile, has mounted a narrower effort to boost candidates that favor opening up relations with the island nation. The intelligence officials briefed reporters on the threats Monday.

