Oklahoma death row inmate had three ‘last meals.’ He’s back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nine times the state of Oklahoma has set a date to execute death row inmate Richard Glossip. And nine times Glossip, now 61, has gotten another chance at life. He has eaten his “last meal” in the holding cell next to the lethal injection chamber three separate times. Now the U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the case, where even Oklahoma’s top prosecutor admits Glossip did not receive a fair trial. Glossip’s case is an exemplar of the legal twists and turns that often accompany death penalty cases. Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire of his former boss, Barry Van Treese.