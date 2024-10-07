Police say 10 people are dead and an unknown number are missing after a mine collapse in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Police in Zambia say at least 10 people have died and an unknown number are missing in a mine collapse. Authorities say rescue operations were underway. It isn’t clear exactly how many miners are underground. The collapse occurred Monday in the central district of Mumbwa. A government minister and the local member of Parliament says 20 miners are missing and feared dead, but police didn’t confirm that number. The miners are suspected of being informal ones, which is common in Zambia. No cause was immediately given for the collapse.

