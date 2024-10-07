Prosecutor says Omaha officer was justified in fatally shooting fleeing man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor has decided not to file charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an armed Nebraska man eight times while he was fleeing. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that Officer Noah Zendejas’ “actions were justified in the shooting of Steven Phipps.” Police showed video and still photos of what happened last week during a briefing. After Phipps was pulled over for having expired plates on Sept. 28, he ran away and scaled a chain link fence. As he fell head-first from the fence, body camera video showed Phipps holding a gun in his right hand.

