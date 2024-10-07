Supreme Court rejects appeal from Texas officer convicted in killing of woman through her window

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from a former Texas police officer convicted in the death of a woman who was shot through a window of her home. Aaron Dean was convicted of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson’s fatal shooting and he was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison. Dean was originally charged with murder. He argued on appeal that prosecutors should not have been allowed to ask the jury to consider the lesser charge at the end of the trial. Dean shot Jefferson after a neighbor called a nonemergency police line to report that the front door to Jefferson’s home was open.

