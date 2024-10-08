Biden postpones trip to Germany and Angola to monitor Hurricane Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is postponing a planned trip to Germany and Angola to remain at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton, which is bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. He announced the change of plans on Tuesday, saying it wasn’t a good time for him to be out of the country. It was not clear when the trip might be rescheduled. Biden had promised to go to Africa during his term in office, which ends in January. Hurricane Milton weakened slightly Tuesday but remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region with towering storm surges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.