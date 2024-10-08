Former Taiwan leader Tsai to visit Czech Republic, other European destinations, drawing China’s ire

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen is to visit Czech Republic, and other European destinations, drawing China’s ire. During Tsai’s two terms, which ended in May, she came under relentless attack from China for her refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taipei recognize China’s sovereignty over it. At a briefing Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning restated China’s opposition to Taiwan independence supporters visiting countries that establish diplomatic relations with China. It wasn’t clear what other countries Tsai would visit on the trip that begins Saturday, but speculation has focussed on France and Belgium.

