Georgia university leaders ask NCAA to ban transgender women from sports

ATLANTA (AP) — The regents who govern Georgia’s public universities and colleges want the NCAA to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. The unanimous vote came after Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones vowed in August to pass legislation banning transgender women from athletic events at public colleges. The regents asked the NCAA and the National Junior College Athletic Association to conform their policies with those of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. That federation voted in April to all but ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The much larger NCAA follows the standards of governing bodies for each sport. Opponents say those seeking bans on transgender participation in women’s and girls’ sports are pursuing political gain.

