MI5 spy chief says Russia and Iran are behind a ‘staggering’ rise in deadly plots

LONDON (AP) — The head of MI5 says Britain is facing a staggering rise in assassination attempts backed by Russia and Iran. Ken McCallum says hostile states are increasingly recruiting criminals to carry out plots. The head of the U.K.’s domestic intelligence agency said in a rare public speech that MI5 and police have tackled 20 Tehran-backed plots since 2022. He warned that Iran could expand its targets in the U.K. if U.K. ally Israel attacks in response to Iran’s missile barrage. McCallum said Russia is trying to use arson and sabotage to create disorder on the streets of Britain and other European countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.