Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills a man in a mistake-riddled call to supporters, newspaper reports

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican Donald Trump mixed up Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ gender on a phone call with supporters in Maine. The Bangor Daily News obtained a recording of the call in which Trump referred to the state’s first female governor as “he” several times Monday evening while attacking Mills on immigration. Mills referred to Trump’s opponent Democrat Kamala Harris in a brief retort on X. She said Trump should get used to recognizing women because “he’s about to get beat by one.”

