UN says Yemen risks being dragged into Mideast conflict that could spiral out of control
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen risks being dragged further into the military escalation in the Middle East and could spiral out of control, the U.N. special envoy for the Arab world’s poorest nation says. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that regrettably Yemen is part of the escalation — and he warned that repeated attacks on international shipping by its Houthi rebels have “significantly increased the risk of an environmental disaster” in the Red Sea. Both Grundberg and the U.N.’s acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya urged the Iranian-backed Houthis to halt their attacks on international shipping.