Elections board deadlocks in dispute over Ohio congresswoman’s residency

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An elections board is deadlocked about whether a Democratic member of Congress from Ohio resides in her Akron district. Thursday’s tie vote along party lines by the Summit County Board of Elections means the state’s Republican secretary of state will have to break the tie. U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes described the residency challenge brought by a Republican political activist as “a deeply offensive lie.” She faces Republican Kevin Coughlin Nov. 5 in what’s considered one of the nation’s tightest House races. The case doesn’t affect Sykes’ candidacy but targets her voter eligibility. Sykes proceeded to cast her early ballot Thursday.

