This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
AP Health Writer
Experts say the scariest things on Halloween aren’t monsters or ghosts — it’s traffic. Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians, especially for kids. To mitigate the risk of accidents, doctors say pedestrians and drivers should stay alert, obey the rules of the road and exercise extra caution. Wearing safe costumes and avoiding open flames for decorations are also must-dos for a safe and fun holiday.