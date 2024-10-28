Erykah Badu celebrated as fashion icon at CFDA Awards after years of pushing boundaries
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy award winning singer Erykah Badu was honored with the “fashion icon” award at the 2024 Council of Fashion Designers of America fashion awards Monday night. Badu was celebrated along with fashion designers, journalists and image makers during the ceremony in Manhattan. Badu playfully said she’s been trying to win the honor since she was 6 years old. Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli was also honored with the International Designer of the Year. Rachel Scott of Diotima won womenswear designer of the year and was overcome with emotion. Willy Chavarria won menswear designer, the second time he’s taken home that honor.