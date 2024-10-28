Ship comes under a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel attack in Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship traveling through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea has come under attack in an assault likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The ship’s captain reported two explosions near the vessel, though “the vessel and all crew are reported as safe.” That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The private security firm Ambrey described the attack as involving “two close proximity explosions.” It said the vessel wasn’t transmitting its position at the time, and it had a private armed security force on board. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack.

