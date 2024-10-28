Treasury issues rule to block US investors from helping China develop advanced military technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department, seeking to keep the Chinese military from gaining an edge in advanced technologies, issued a rule Monday to restrict and monitor American investments in China in artificial intelligence, computer chips and quantum computing. The finalized rule arises from an executive order issued in August 2023 by President Joe Biden. The order sought to limit the access that “countries of concern″ — specifically, China, Hong Kong and Macau — have to American dollars to fund technologies that could be used, for example, to break codes or develop next-generation fighter jets. It will take effect Jan. 2.

