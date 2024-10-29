California judge accused of killing his wife is released on $2 million bail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge charged with killing his wife has been released from jail on $2 million bail. Online jail records show Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was released Friday from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ferguson was taken back into custody last month after the judge overseeing his case determined that he had lied about drinking alcohol while out on bail. The 74-year-old Ferguson pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the shooting death of wife Sheryl Ferguson.

