Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC uses vulgarity demeaning women to describe Harris

Elon Musk’s political action committee has created an ad attacking Vice President Kamala Harris that includes multiple references to a vulgarity often used to demean women as well as calling her a communist. In a 35 second video dated Oct. 25 and posted on Musk’s X platform, a narrator begins with a warning that the message “contains multiple instances of the c-word.” The post is getting attention as Trump and his allies use increasingly inflammatory language in the final stretch of the campaign. Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Harris, at one point calling her “mentally impaired.” He has referred to CNN’s Anderson Cooper with a woman’s name, evoking the trope of gay men as effeminate. A Trump rally on Sunday featured multiple crude and racist jokes.

