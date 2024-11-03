The Taurid meteor showers peak a week apart in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two sister meteor showers are already flashing across night skies — and will peak a week apart. The Southern Taurids will reach their zenith early Tuesday morning. and the Northern Taurids the following week. The two showers share similar names because, when seen in the night sky, they appear to originate from different points in the constellation Taurus. Their source is debris from comet Encke. While the two Taurid showers only produce around five visible meteors per hour, they are often very bright fireballs under ideal conditions. Viewing of both showers will last into December.

