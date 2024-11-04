Trump wants the presidential winner to be declared on election night. Why that’s unlikely

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up calls for a winner to be declared shortly after polls close Tuesday night. That simply may not be possible because it takes time to count the tens of million votes in the presidential contest, along with votes for thousands of other offices that will be on ballots across the country. Notably, Republican lawmakers in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have left in place laws that delay the ballot count. In the end, the single biggest factor in a delayed count may be how close the election is.

