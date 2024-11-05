GOP Rep. Andy Ogles faces a Tennessee reelection test as the FBI probes his campaign finances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles is seeking reelection to Congress from Tennessee while facing an FBI investigation into his campaign finances. The first-term Republican faces Democrat Maryam Abolfazli in a Republican-favoring district that includes a section of left-leaning Nashville and winds through five conservative-voting counties. In August, Ogles said on social media the FBI had taken his cellphone in an investigation of discrepancies in his campaign finance filings from his 2022 race. He has said in court filings that the FBI has a warrant for his personal email account as well. Ogles is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

