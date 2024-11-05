The top US House races in Oregon garnering national attention

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country is playing out in Oregon, where the state’s GOP-held 5th Congressional District is considered one of just over two dozen toss ups nationwide. Two other House races in the state’s Democratic 4th and 6th districts will also be closely watched, though they are expected to be less competitive. In each contest, freshman female lawmakers are seeking reelection. Democrats currently hold four of the state’s six congressional districts. Nationally, Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of Congress, with the GOP looking to defend its slim majority in the House.

