Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupts for the second time in a week
Associated Press
MAUMERE, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has erupted again, spewing a column of hot clouds 2,500 meters up from its peak three days after a midnight eruption killed nine people and injured dozens of others. The 1,584-meter volcano on Indonesia’s remote island of Flores unleashed clouds of gray hot ash. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Disaster Mitigation said the mixture of rock, lava and gas was thrown up to 1 kilometer from its crater. There was no immediate report of casualties from Thursday’s eruption.