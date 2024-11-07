Michigan man sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in online child exploitation ring
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in an investigation of a sinister online community that pressures children into acts of self-harm and sexual abuse images. The government says Richard Densmore ran chat rooms as a member of 764. That’s an international group that targets kids online. Densmore had pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. He acknowledged receiving a video of a nude girl with his nickname written on her chest. Densmore’s lawyer says he has freely admitted his wrongdoing.