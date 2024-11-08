The Boy Scouts inspired Norman Rockwell. His works will now help pay abuse survivors

DALLAS (AP) — Works from the Boy Scouts of America’s art collection, including some paintings by Norman Rockwell, will go up for auction to help compensate tens of thousands of people, mainly men, who were sexually abused while in scouting. Heritage Auctions in Dallas will offer up more than two dozen works on Friday, the beginning of the expected sale of over 300 pieces in the coming years. This year, the 114-year-old Boy Scouts of America announced it is rebranding to Scouting America, a change intended to signal a commitment to inclusivity.

